Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The impending closure of Walmart Downtown merely adds to an existing problem: the lack of restrooms accessible to the public. Read more

The impending closure of Walmart Downtown merely adds to an existing problem: the lack of restrooms accessible to the public.

But, as many have long since discovered, private businesses don’t always provide this capacity to customers or passers-by. The Chinatown satellite police station is one option, but recently that’s been closed for repairs — something sure to happen for any facility bearing up under heavy demand.

Public investment in installing adequate restrooms is the only real solution.