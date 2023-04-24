comscore Column: Balance, variety and moderation are vital for health | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Column: Balance, variety and moderation are vital for health

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In previous months we’ve discussed the importance of variety and moderation in a healthy diet. This column discusses the nutritional principle of balance — required to meet critical nutrient needs — along with variety and moderation. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Poong-do, Chung-yi regain childhood memories on ‘Blessing of the Sea’

Scroll Up