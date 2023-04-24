10,000 more homes planned at Hawaii public housing projects
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
RENDERING COURTESY HAWAII PUBLIC HOUSING AUTHORITY
Above, Mayor Wright Homes, a 70-year-old complex in Kalihi with 364 units, would be replaced while adding another 2,450 homes on 15 acres.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, state-owned public-housing complex Puuwai Momi in Aiea was built in 1969 with 260 units. It is envisioned to be replaced by 2,430 affordable homes.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Puuwai Momi, a state-owned public-housing complex in Aiea, is part of an initiative by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority to redevelop nine properties replacing 1,187 homes and adding 10,880 more.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree