10,000 more homes planned at Hawaii public housing projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

10,000 more homes planned at Hawaii public housing projects

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY HAWAII PUBLIC HOUSING AUTHORITY Above, Mayor Wright Homes, a 70-year-old complex in Kalihi with 364 units, would be replaced while adding another 2,450 homes on 15 acres.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, state-owned public-housing complex Puuwai Momi in Aiea was built in 1969 with 260 units. It is envisioned to be replaced by 2,430 affordable homes.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Puuwai Momi, a state-owned public-housing complex in Aiea, is part of an initiative by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority to redevelop nine properties replacing 1,187 homes and adding 10,880 more.

Hawaii’s public housing agency is pursuing an ambitious plan to add at least 10,000 more homes to its portfolio over the next decade or so. Read more

