comscore Child abuse cases in Hawaii rose to 2,114 in 2022 as pandemic unwound | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Child abuse cases in Hawaii rose to 2,114 in 2022 as pandemic unwound

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Friends of the O‘ahu Children’s Justice Center hosted its annual news conference Sunday to release the previous year’s statistics for the state. Girl Scouts of Troop 30 made a sign for the news conference.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Friends of the O‘ahu Children’s Justice Center hosted its annual news conference Sunday to release the previous year’s statistics for the state. Girl Scouts of Troop 30 made a sign for the news conference.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the Scouts assembled donated toiletries and bags that will be given to victims of child abuse.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Some of the Scouts assembled donated toiletries and bags that will be given to victims of child abuse.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Present at the news conference were Jasmine Mau Mukai, left, statewide director for Hawaii’s Children’s Justice Centers; Bethany Stetson of the Oahu center; and Thalia Murphy of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Present at the news conference were Jasmine Mau Mukai, left, statewide director for Hawaii’s Children’s Justice Centers; Bethany Stetson of the Oahu center; and Thalia Murphy of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Troop 30 Girl Scouts decorated the driveway with chalk drawings during the the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu news conference. A Scout had her silhouette traced, above.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Troop 30 Girl Scouts decorated the driveway with chalk drawings during the the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu news conference. A Scout had her silhouette traced, above.

A state program tracked more child abuse cases in Hawaii in 2022 than in the previous two years, which saw cases fall during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: April 14 to 20, 2023

Scroll Up