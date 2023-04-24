comscore Hawai‘i Tourism Authority faces critical week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority faces critical week

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 2 Hawaii legislators will review two bills this week that will affect the future of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Above, a view of Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority faces its most critical week since its 1998 creation as lawmakers consider a state budget that could zero out its funding or drastically reduce it, and begin the final push in advance of Friday’s decking deadline on two bills that could repeal the agency. Read more

