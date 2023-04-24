comscore UH Manoa senior excels in field of scientific research | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH Manoa senior excels in field of scientific research

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Matthew Medeiros

    MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Matthew Medeiros

  • MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Caleb Olaso, a senior undergraduate student at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, stands in an on-campus lab.

    MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Caleb Olaso, a senior undergraduate student at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, stands in an on-campus lab.

University of Hawaii at Manoa senior Caleb Olaso is looking forward to a full-ride scholarship to the Stanford Bioengineering Ph.D. program, a yearlong fellowship of fully funded scientific work abroad, and according to his UH Manoa research mentors, the bright future ahead of him. Read more

Vital Statistics: April 14 to 20, 2023

