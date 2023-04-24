University of Hawaii concerned with Senate version of budget
- By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
“The Senate simply doesn’t want to accept the degree to which the university can operate on its own.”
Neal Milner
Political analyst and former UH political science professor
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree