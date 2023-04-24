comscore UH tennis wins regular-season title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH tennis wins regular-season title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

The 67th-ranked Hawaii women’s tennis team claimed the 2023 Big West Conference regular-season title by shutting out UC Irvine 4-0 in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – April 24, 2023

Scroll Up