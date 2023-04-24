comscore No. 2 seed Warriors placed directly into the NCAA semifinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 2 seed Warriors placed directly into the NCAA semifinals

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH’s Chaz Galloway soared over the block of UC Irvine’s Joe Karlous during Saturday’s Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship in Irvine, Calif.

    DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH’s Chaz Galloway soared over the block of UC Irvine’s Joe Karlous during Saturday’s Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship in Irvine, Calif.

When the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team headed back to Honolulu on Sunday morning, the Rainbow Warriors knew they would have a cross-country trek coming up next week. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – April 24, 2023

Scroll Up