No. 2 seed Warriors placed directly into the NCAA semifinals
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:08 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
UH’s Chaz Galloway soared over the block of UC Irvine’s Joe Karlous during Saturday’s Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship in Irvine, Calif.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree