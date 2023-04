Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We are fortunate beyond belief to have John De Fries at the helm of the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). He has designed and implemented a resilient path forward for Hawaii tourism based on a long-term holistic vision. Read more

We are fortunate beyond belief to have John De Fries at the helm of the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). He has designed and implemented a resilient path forward for Hawaii tourism based on a long-term holistic vision. Destinations around the world are envying and keenly observing us.

Allowing John to continue implementing his vision will not only keep us in the top tier of destinations worldwide, but will position us as a global role model.

To make a shift in leadership midstream would be a disastrous mistake (“Hawaii Tourism Authority faces critical week,” Star-Advertiser, April 23). John and his team have demonstrated that they have the knowledge, the values and the expertise to do the best for Hawaii.

However, to be truly successful, HTA requires long-term, stable and apolitical funding. John and HTA deserve all the support possible to complete the journey they have embarked on, which is in the interests of all in our island home.

Pauline Sheldon

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter