Letter: Industry needs plan for solar panel disposal

All these initiatives to increase the amount of solar panels are all well and fine, except nobody has addressed the issue of what will be done with all the thousands and thousands of solar panels once they become useless within the next 15-20 years (“Funding for Green Bank would greatly expand solar energy,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 24).

There does not seem to be a plan on whether or not they will be recycled. This will be a nightmare if they all go to the landfill. It is time to plan now, and not by hiring a consultant and paying them $20 million, but to have all these organizations that are promoting the use of solar do the research on their dime to come up with a viable plan of action before moving forward to create a bigger mess later on.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

