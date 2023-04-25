comscore Letter: Legislature abuses power in attacking HTA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Legislature abuses power in attacking HTA

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The idea that the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) can successfully replace what is currently a community- driven Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) is absurd (“Bills to repeal Hawaii Tourism Authority advance,” Star-Advertiser, April 10). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Column offers insight on origins of ‘shaka’ sign

Scroll Up