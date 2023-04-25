Letter: Legislature abuses power in attacking HTA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The idea that the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) can successfully replace what is currently a community- driven Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) is absurd (“Bills to repeal Hawaii Tourism Authority advance,” Star-Advertiser, April 10). Realistically, the Legislature is just playing a political shell game.

DBEDT has a terrible reputation and a long-term record of dysfunction. How about their recent HTA contracting effort? What a fiasco (“HTA puts out third call for U.S. tourism contract,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 15). What the bullies in the Legislature are really doing is stealing another $60 million of taxpayer funds to grow their power. To put a twist on the most famous phrase of this session: “Stop stealing our lunch money.”

With a total lack of reform by the legislators around fundraising and term limits, compounded by a failed power play to constrain Native Hawaiian opportunity, the Legislature’s stature now is even lower than when some of its former members traded their souls for orange jumpers. By contrast, HTA has been seriously and conscientiously working on a years-long, inclusive effort to implement a community-driven plan designed to produce a healthier Hawaii, now and into the future.

Oren Schlieman

Chinatown

