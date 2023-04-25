Letter: PPI members show little concern for climate crisis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In their commentary, Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton of the Practical Policy Institute seemed very concerned about the cost, practicality and eyesore potential of Hawaii’s renewable energy plan (“Speak up now on clean-energy grid plan,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 19).

Curiously, the essay never mentions the reason for the push to renewable energy: the climate crisis. Apparently this is not among their concerns.

Russell Ruderman

Keaau, Hawaii island

