Letter: Tokuda wrong about men in women’s sports

Shame on U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda for voting to allow men to compete in women’s sports (“How your lawmakers voted,” Star-Advertiser, April 24). Patsy Mink, the first woman of color and first Asian American woman elected to the U.S. Congress, paved the way for Tokuda to lead and is now rolling in her grave. Her efforts to support womens’ rights extended to Title IX and allowed for women to get an even chance to compete in sports.

I guess Tokuda’s time will come when she is up for reelection.

Democrats voting in lockstep are leading Tokuda down a dark road. Rep. Tokuda, please represent the women and girls in your Second District and support us like Patsy Mink did.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

