Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Building coral nurseries off Waikiki Today Updated 7:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Coral reefs surrounding all of Hawaii’s islands have been decimated by coastal runoff, physical damage or outright removal, and overfishing, but Oahu’s reefs are even worse off than the rest. Only 12% of Oahu’s surrounding ocean bed is covered by live coral. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coral reefs surrounding all of Hawaii’s islands have been decimated by coastal runoff, physical damage or outright removal, and overfishing, but Oahu’s reefs are even worse off than the rest. Only 12% of Oahu’s surrounding ocean bed is covered by live coral. Global warming and carbon pollution further threaten ocean health, but there’s a glimmer of hope: A $8.9 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will support a reef-rebuild project, constructing two permanent coral nurseries about 3/4 mile off Waikiki that will grow into healthy coral reefs while also protecting the coastline. Construction is expected to begin in 2025. Previous Story Letter: Don’t overengineer Ala Wai flood project