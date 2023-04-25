Off The News: Building coral nurseries off Waikiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coral reefs surrounding all of Hawaii’s islands have been decimated by coastal runoff, physical damage or outright removal, and overfishing, but Oahu’s reefs are even worse off than the rest. Only 12% of Oahu’s surrounding ocean bed is covered by live coral.

Global warming and carbon pollution further threaten ocean health, but there’s a glimmer of hope: A $8.9 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will support a reef-rebuild project, constructing two permanent coral nurseries about 3/4 mile off Waikiki that will grow into healthy coral reefs while also protecting the coastline. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.