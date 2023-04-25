comscore Off The News: Building coral nurseries off Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Building coral nurseries off Waikiki

  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.

Coral reefs surrounding all of Hawaii’s islands have been decimated by coastal runoff, physical damage or outright removal, and overfishing, but Oahu’s reefs are even worse off than the rest. Only 12% of Oahu’s surrounding ocean bed is covered by live coral. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Don’t overengineer Ala Wai flood project

Scroll Up