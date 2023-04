Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Among the measures awaiting one last push in conference committees toward enactment is House Bill 1502. The measure essentially would restore the 2008 “shield law” limiting how much the state could compel journalists to disclose unidentified news sources and unpublished notes.

In 2011, the law was allowed to sunset, making it more difficult to gather news information. All who benefit from this information — that is, everyone — should hope conferees will meet to prod HB 1502 toward final passage.