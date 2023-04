Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thai-style green papaya salad is often made with fish sauce or shrimp paste — or both — but you won’t miss those ingredients in Lenny Yajima’s vibrant vegan version. Read more

Thai-style green papaya salad is often made with fish sauce or shrimp paste — or both — but you won’t miss those ingredients in Lenny Yajima’s vibrant vegan version.

Strips of aburage, or fried bean curd, are an unusual addition that add protein. Green papaya is a specific variety of the fruit, long and large, hard green on the outside, with white or pale green flesh inside. Look for it in Asian markets. Solo or Rainbow papayas, normally eaten when soft and fully ripe, are not quite the same, but in a pinch you could use a green, unripe version of these varieties.

Peel the fruit, scrape out the seeds and shred. That’s the biggest job in this recipe. Use a food processor, mandolin or a large-hole grater.

Vegan Green Papaya Salad

Ingredients:

• 5 cups shredded green papaya

• 4 inari sushi wrappers (aburage), squeezed dry and thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

• 1 Roma tomato, seeded and thinly sliced

• 1 tablespoon thinly sliced Thai basil, plus one full sprig for garnish

• Coarsely chopped unsalted peanuts, for garnish

Dressing:

• 1/4 cup soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon Sriracha

• 1 tablespoon calamansi juice (see note)

Directions:

Combine papaya, sushi wrappers and tomato in a large bowl; toss.

Whisk together dressing ingredients. Pour over salad and toss. Garnish with basil and peanuts.

Serves 6.

Note:

Calamansi is a small citrus, sometimes called Philippine lime, available in Asian grocery stores. After juicing, the skin of the fruit may be thinly sliced and used as an additional garnish.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 150 calories, 1.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 750 mg sodium, 33 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 30 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.