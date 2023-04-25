comscore Finding a fusion of flavors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Finding a fusion of flavors

  • By Nadine Kam
  • April 25, 2023

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Beefy options Beef tenderloin ($40) with marsala sauce

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Spaghetti aglio e olio with pollack roe and shrimp oil ($28)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Northern Korean Chinese fusion jjajangmyeon ($12)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Spaghetti with shrimp and crab in a rose sauce ($27)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Sweet-sour pork dish tangsuyuk ($18)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Complimentary housemade ciabatta

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Creamy carrot bisque came with a steak order

Onokai entered my consciousness as a great curiosity, a restaurant that promised Italian, Korean, Chinese and Japanese fusion, that could either be divine or go awry in heavy hands. Read more

Previous Story
Got spam?
Next Story
Oui, oui! roast chicken boasts french flavors

Scroll Up