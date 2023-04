Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for new dining experiences around town? Here are some options:

A new lounge experience

A pop-up concept since it started, tbd … at Lotus Honolulu (2885 Kalakaua Ave.) recently launched a new elevated-yet-approachable lounge menu. Created by chef-in-residence Bryan Byard and pastry chef Michelle Baldomero, this new menu features bold flavors with quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Feast on dishes like Maine crab cakes ($26), ahi tostadas ($23), kung pao Brussels sprouts ($14) and Australian wagyu ‘French onion’ sliders ($26).

tbd … also just started its daily happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with $2 off food and $3 off beer, wines by the glass and Old Man’s Mai Tai.

Call 808-791-5164 or visit tbdhawaii.com.

An affordable izakaya

Kaimuki-based XO Restaurant (3434 Waialae Ave.) recently changed its menu from a tasting menu to an izakaya-style experience. The menu will change weekly, but features small plates that are $9 or less.

Memorable dishes from this past week’s menu include smoked Ora King Salmon furikake cannoli ($7), A-5 wagyu hot rice shooters ($9) and buttermilk fried chicken with Japanese tartar sauce ($9).

Call 808-732-3838 or visit xorghawaii.com.

Waikiki brunch returns

Hideout at the Laylow (2299 Kuhio Ave.) recently brought back its weekly Sunday brunch, available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Diners can enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to noon, along with a “mimosas for the table” special ($36).

Signature brunch dishes include buckwheat pancakes with macadamia nut butter ($18), avocado toast ($18), seared ahi sandwich ($24) and Island French toast with warm mango compote ($18). Of course, brunch isn’t complete without cocktails like Hideout Signature Espresso Martini ($18) and Basic Beach ($17).

The restaurant also offers special brunch events that take place monthly; the next one is the “Queen Brunch” on May 21.

Call 808-628-3060 or visit hideoutwaikiki.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).