Simply spam-tastic
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
April 25, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY WAIKIKI SPAM JAM
North Shore breakfast sandwich ($17)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Spam mac ‘n cheese ($10)
PHOTO COURTESY WAIKIKI SPAM JAM
Spam burnt ends ($15)
-
PHOTO COURTESY WAIKIKI SPAM JAM
Spam katsu sandwich ($19)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree