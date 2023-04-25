comscore Simply spam-tastic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Simply spam-tastic

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • April 25, 2023

  • PHOTO COURTESY WAIKIKI SPAM JAM

    North Shore breakfast sandwich ($17)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Spam mac ‘n cheese ($10)

  • PHOTO COURTESY WAIKIKI SPAM JAM

    Spam burnt ends ($15)

  • PHOTO COURTESY WAIKIKI SPAM JAM

    Spam katsu sandwich ($19)

The 19th annual Waikiki Spam Jam is back April 29 with its Waikiki block party (4-10 p.m.) featuring tasting booths and live entertainment. Read more

Previous Story
This rich meat stew features a tasty twist
Next Story
A vibrant salad

Scroll Up