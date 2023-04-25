Simply spam-tastic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 19th annual Waikiki Spam Jam is back April 29 with its Waikiki block party (4-10 p.m.) featuring tasting booths and live entertainment. Read more

The 19th annual Waikiki Spam Jam is back April 29 with its Waikiki block party (4-10 p.m.) featuring tasting booths and live entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition, Spam fanatics can enjoy a Can to Table Restaurant Week experience from April 30 to May 14, during which participating restaurants will feature specialty Spam dishes. Here’s a sneak peek of what’s being served:

Hideout

Hideout at The Laylow is known for its aesthetic ambiance and craft cocktails. This eatery is participating in the Can to Table Restaurant Week.

For breakfast, feast on the North Shore breakfast sandwich ($17) with Spam, pineapple jam and sunny side-up egg on a potato bun with a side of baby potatoes.

If you’re at this aesthetic spot for dinner, enjoy Spam fries ($9) with a panko crust and kimchi remoulade.

Hideout

The Laylow, Autograph Collection

2299 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu

808-628-3060

hideoutwaikiki.com

Instagram: @hideoutwaikiki

Moani Waikiki

Located in International Market Place, Moani Waikiki is known for its energetic atmosphere, live music and happy hour. This eatery is participating in the Can to Table Restaurant Week.

Diners can feast on Spam mac ‘n cheese ($10), a popular side dish that’s on the regular menu. It’s ultra cheesy and loaded with Spam cubes.

Moani Waikiki

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 312, Honolulu

808-466-2629

moaniwaikiki.com

Instagram: @Moaniwaikiki

Hard Rock Café

During Can to Table Restaurant Week, Hard Rock Café is offering two dishes — Spam mac and cheese ($12) and Spam burnt ends ($15). Enjoy cavatappi mac and cheese finished with green onions and crispy bacon, and topped with tempura-battered deep-fried Spam.

Meanwhile, Spam burnt ends features crispy Spam tossed in a barbecue and brown sugar rub served on a bed of rice and bok choy, finished with green onions.

Hard Rock Café

280 Beach Walk, Honolulu

808-955-7383

hardrockcafe.com

Instagram: @hrchonolulu

Giovanni Pastrami

This sports bar offers New York-style pizzas and sandwiches. During Can to Table Restaurant Week, Giovanni Pastrami is featuring two dishes — Spam katsu loco moco ($21) and a teri miso Spam katsu sandwich ($19).

The loco moco features three scoops of white rice and grilled onions smothered in brown gravy with 6 ounces of Spam katsu and three eggs your way. The savory dish is topped with green onions.

Meanwhile, the sandwich features a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo and 4 ounces of teri miso Spam katsu; the entrée is served with fries.

Giovanni Pastrami

227 Lewers St. Ste. 118, Honolulu

808-818-8018

giovannipastrami.com

Instagram: @Giovannipastrami