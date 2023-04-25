comscore Homeless ‘medical respite’ kauhale planned on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Homeless ‘medical respite’ kauhale planned on Oahu

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 a.m.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green has proposed erecting a “medical respite” kauhale within a month for eight to 10 homeless people across from The Queen’s Medical Center. He said it would be located at the Department of Health next to the governor’s residence. Above, a homeless man, who did not want to give his name, lay Monday on the sidewalk on Punchbowl Street across from Queen’s.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeless man walked near the Department of Health building farther down the street.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeless man sat in his encampment Monday across from the state Capitol and near Washington Place.

Gov. Josh Green plans to expand his homeless kauhale village concept within a month to erect the state’s first “medical respite” kauhale for homeless people across from The Queen’s Medical Center “in my backyard” for eight to 10 homeless people at a time who disproportionately use emergency rooms only to end up back on the street, Green said. Read more

