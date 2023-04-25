comscore Kokua Line: Why isn’t Hokule‘a sailing to Alaska? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why isn’t Hokule‘a sailing to Alaska?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

Question: Why is the Hokule‘a being transported by cargo ship to Alaska, rather than sailing there? Read more

Previous Story
10,000 more homes planned at Hawaii public housing projects

Scroll Up