Warriors remain No. 1 in AVCA poll

Hawaii topped the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll for the 16th time in 17 weeks on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors will look to remain No. 1 when the final poll is released on May 8, following the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

UH (28-2) takes the top ranking into the national tournament in Fairfax, Va., after winning a second straight Big West tournament title on Saturday in Irvine, Calif. The Warriors received 15 of 22 first-place votes to remain ahead of fellow NCAA tournament participants UCLA (seven first-place votes), Penn State and Long Beach State.

UCLA (29-2) holds the top seed in the NCAA bracket with UH second. The Bruins and Warriors have byes into the semifinal round on May 4 at George Mason’s EagleBank Arena.

Penn State (26-3) will face No. 9 Ohio State or King (Tenn.) in an “opening round” match on May 2, with that winner advancing to take on UH.

Long Beach State (20-4) faces No. 6 Grand Canyon (22-7) in another opening-round match on UCLA’s side of the bracket.

UC Irvine remained fifth in the coaches poll after falling to UH in four sets in the Big West final. The Anteaters ended their season at 18-11.