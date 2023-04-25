comscore Warriors remain No. 1 in AVCA poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warriors remain No. 1 in AVCA poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii topped the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll for the 16th time in 17 weeks on Monday. Read more

