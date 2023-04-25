Baldwin takes over at No. 1 in baseball top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Baldwin collected just three first-place votes, but has been hoisted to the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week.

This is the first time in nine weeks of polling that coaches and media have given first-place votes to four teams.

The Bears have been on a roll since a wobbly 1-6-1 stretch through nonconference play. They meet upstart Kamehameha-Maui, which upset Maui, in the MIL semifinal round today.

If Baldwin beats Kamehameha-Maui, that would set up an elimination battle between Maui and KS-Maui on Wednesday for the second state-tournament berth in the MIL. If KS-Maui gets past Baldwin, the Warriors would secure that state berth and play Baldwin on Wednesday for the MIL crown.

No. 2 Saint Louis and No. 3 Kamehameha also collected three first-place votes apiece. The Crusaders and Warriors play for the ILH championship today at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

Hilo, with two first-place votes, remained at No. 4.

‘Iolani moved up two spots to No. 5. The Raiders had a busy week, posting two wins over then-No. 1 Kamehameha and losing twice to Saint Louis. It was enough for the Raiders to seal the third and final state-tourney berth allotted to the ILH.

The OIA Division I playoffs began Monday. The semifinals on Thursday and title game on Friday will be played at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships will begin on May 2. All sites will be on Oahu.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 24, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Baldwin (3) (12-8-1, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 96 3

> def. King Kekaulike 3-2, Friday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, today

> next: vs. TBD, MIL championship, Wednesday

> next: HHSAA, May 2 or 3

2. Saint Louis (3) (16-6-1, 9-4-1 ILH reg. season) 94 2

> def. No. 5 Mid-Pacific 13-3, Monday

> def. No. 7 ‘Iolani 5-3, Wednesday

> def. No. 7 ‘Iolani 6-3, Friday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, today, TBD (ILH championship)

> next: HHSAA, May 2 or 3

3. Kamehameha (3) (17-7-1, 10-4 ILH reg. season) 93 1

> lost to No. 7 ‘Iolani 11-0 (5 inn), Thursday

> next: vs. Saint Louis, today, TBD (ILH championship)

> next: HHSAA, May 2 or 3

4. Hilo (2) (12-0, 11-0 BIIF) 81 4

> def. Keaau 15-2 (5 inn), Monday

> won at Keaau 15-0 (4 inn), Tuesday

> next: vs. Waiakea, Monday

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 2 or 3

5. ‘Iolani (20-9-1, 8-5-1 ILH reg. season) 65 7

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha 8-5, Monday

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis 5-3, Wednesday

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha 11-0 (5 inn), Thursday

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis 6-3, Friday

> next: HHSAA (May 2)

6. Maui (15-4, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 50 5-t

> lost to KS-Maui 8-1, Friday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Wednesday (if KSM loses to Baldwin on Tuesday)

7. Waiakea (13-3, 10-2 BIIF) 40 9-t

> def. Kealakehe 13-0 (5 inn), Monday

> won at Kealakehe 16-0 (6 inn), Tuesday

> next: TBD (BIIF playoffs)

8. Mid-Pacific (21-8, 9-5 ILH reg. season) 37 5-t

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis 13-3 (5 inn), Monday

> def. No. 8 Punahou 9-5, Tuesday

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 6-1, Wednesday

10. Punahou (12-10, 8-6 ILH reg. season) 12 8

> lost at No. 5 Mid-Pacific 9-5, Tuesday