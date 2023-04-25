Campbell unanimous top choice in softball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

They are not perfect, but the Campbell Sabers are pretty darn close. Read more

They are not perfect, but the Campbell Sabers are pretty darn close.

Behind ace Taryn Irimata’s one-hit shutout against Waianae, Campbell completed a 13-0 run in league play to win the OIA title on Saturday. The Lady Sabers also collected all 10 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 this week. The Seariders held at No. 2.

Kamehameha switched spots with ‘Iolani, moving up to No. 3 after edging the Raiders 2-1 in ILH playoff action on Saturday. The teams met for the ILH championship on Monday afternoon.

After ‘Iolani, there is a steep dropoff in points from the panel. Mililani, which lost to Campbell 5-2 in the OIA semifinals on Friday, moved up to No. 5.

Kalani lost in the OIA playoffs and was replaced by Kapolei, which knocked out the Lady Falcons 5-2 in an elimination game on Friday.

Defending state champion Maryknoll lost to ‘Iolani and did not qualify for the state tourney. The Lady Spartans dropped to No. 6 in the poll, followed by Kaiser.

Punahou, which also did not qualify, dropped to No. 9. Baldwin moved up to No. 8 from No. 10 and Kapolei entered the poll at No. 10.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 24, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (10) (16-0-2, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 100 1

> def. Kapolei 4-0, Thursday

> def. No. 6 Mililani 5-2, Friday

> def. No. 2 Waianae 7-0, Saturday

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 3

2. Waianae (14-3-1, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 88 2

> def. Pearl City 17-0 (4 inn), Thursday

> def. Kaiser 7-0, Friday

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 7-0

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 2

3. Kamehameha (18-5-2, 8-4 ILH reg. season) 78 4

> lost at No. 3 ‘Iolani 12-11, Thursday

> won at No. 3 ‘Iolani 2-1, Saturday

> next: at No. 3 ‘iolani, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 2 or 3

4. ‘Iolani (18-5-1, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 74 3

> def. No. 5 Maryknoll 9-3, Tuesday

> def. No. 4 Kamehameha 12-11, Thursday

> lost to No. 4 Kamehameha 2-1, Saturday

> next: vs. No. 4 Kamehameha, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 2 or 3

5. Mililani (17-6-1, 5-5 OIA reg. season) 48 6

> def. Kailua 22-0, Tuesday

> won at No. 9 Kalani 8-4, Thursday

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 5-2, Friday

> won at Kaiser 9-4, Saturday

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 2

6. Maryknoll (13-10, 6-6 ILH reg. season) 40 5

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 9-3, Tuesday

7. Kaiser (18-8-2, 11-1 OIA reg. season) 35 7

> def. Leilehua 9-8, Thursday

> lost to No. 2 Waianae 7-0, Friday

> lost to No. 6 Mililani 9-4, Saturday

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 2

8. Baldwin (11-3, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 28 10

> bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Monday

9. Punahou (14-14, 6-6 ILH reg. season) 17 8

10. Kapolei (9-11, 3-7 OIA reg. season) 10 NR

> won at Castle 10-9, Wednesday

> lost at No. 1 Campbell 4-0, Thursday

> won at Kalani 5-2, Friday

> won at Leilehua 9-6, Saturday

> next: TBD, HHSAA, May 2

No longer in Top 10: Kalani (No. 9).