Kamehameha outslugs ‘Iolani to capture ILH softball title

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Jewels Hanawahine and her teammates tracked her ball. Hanawahine drove in four runs with a homer and a first-inning double.

    Jewels Hanawahine and her teammates tracked her ball. Hanawahine drove in four runs with a homer and a first-inning double.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kamehameha Warriors rushed the field after winning the ILH softball championship on Monday at Ala Wai field. The Warriors beat ‘Iolani 9-4.

    The Kamehameha Warriors rushed the field after winning the ILH softball championship on Monday at Ala Wai field. The Warriors beat ‘Iolani 9-4.

Jewels Hanawahine — who said she had some help from above — drove in four runs with a double and a home run in the first three innings as Kamehameha beat ‘Iolani 9-4 on Monday for the Warriors’ first Interscholastic League of Honolulu softball championship since 2016. Read more

