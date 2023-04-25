Moanalua’s Brady Lee notches rare double, qualifying in golf and judo
By Paul Honda
-
Today
Updated 11:23 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua’s Brady Lee notched a rare combo, qualifying for state tournaments in both golf and judo. He’s an OIA champ in the latter.
Moanalua judoka Brady Lee won the state title in the 198-pound division last year. He repeated this year as the OIA champion in the same weight class while weighing 181 pounds.
