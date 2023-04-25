comscore Rodriguez helps Moanalua roll by Leilehua and into OIA final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Rodriguez helps Moanalua roll by Leilehua and into OIA final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Moanalua’s Zachary Yewchuk, left, slammed a kill against Leilehua’s Zarien Carvalho (6) and Jhase Yee-Madrona (5) during Monday’s OIA Boys Volleyball match at Radford.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Moanalua’s Zachary Yewchuk, left, slammed a kill against Leilehua’s Zarien Carvalho (6) and Jhase Yee-Madrona (5) during Monday’s OIA Boys Volleyball match at Radford.

Kai Rodriguez powered 22 kills in 25 attempts without a hitting error as Moanalua overwhelmed Leilehua 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 in the semifinals of the OIA boys volleyball playoffs on Monday night at James Alegre Gymnasium. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbows pull off clean sweep of Dirtbags
Next Story
Television and radio – April 25, 2023

Scroll Up