Scoreboard – April 25, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

ILH: Championship playoff, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals, Pearl City/Farrington winner at Campbell; Kalani/Mililani winner at Kaiser; Nanakuli/Moanalua winner at Leilehua; Aiea/Roosevelt winner at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Tournament, final, Saint Louis vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Tournament, R1, Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I boys: Tournament. Fifth place, Kahuku/Nanakuli winner vs. Waipahu/Kaiser winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Moanalua/Leilehua winner vs. Mililani/Roosevelt winner, to follow. Matches at Kailua.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: Playoff, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA Division I: Tournament. Fifth-place semifinals at higher seeds. Games start 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round, Kalaheo at Radford; Waialua vs. Kahuku at Kahuku District Park. Games start at 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championship, Trials, field events, 3:15 p.m.; track events, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Tournament Finals. Division II: Aiea vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m. Division I: Moanalua/Leilehua winner vs. Mililani/Roosevelt winner, to follow. Matches at Radford.

BASEBALL

OIA

Varsity

At Moanalua

Moanalua 4, Nanakuli 1

W—Brandon Deth. L—Donald Kapaku.

Leading hitters—NANA: Dallas Alapai 3-3, 1 RBI; Jordan Kay 2-2, 1 run; Isaiah Enriquez 2-3; Blaze Baltazar 2-3. MOA: Connor Dempsey 2-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Rayden Miguel 2-3, 1 run.

At Mililani

Mililani 10, Kalani 3

W—Kayden Suma. L—Joseph Yamauchi.

Leading hitters—KALN: Rex Nakamura 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs. MIL: Malosi Mataala-Alferos 3-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI. Aukai Araujo-Waiau 1-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Kalei Alana 2-4, 1 RBI; Ethan Bagasol 2-3; Cyler Wicklund 2 runs; Ethan Murakoshi 2 runs.

At Lanakila Park

Pearl City 5, Farrington 0

W—Drew Boyles. L—Alex Shiroma.

Leading hitters—PC: Eddie Ogasawara 1-3, 3 RBIs; Kenta Kawasaki 2-3, 1 run; Zechariah Takahashi 1-2, 1 RBI. FARR: Alex Shiroma 2-3.

At Aiea

Aiea 6, Roosevelt 4

W—Brennan Panis. L—Matthew Kaneshiro.

S—Caden Schaefer.

Leading hitters—ROO: Kaydenn Uyeda 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 HR; Tokujiro Wada-Goode 2-4, 1 RBI. AIEA: Jonah Takeda 1-3, 3 RBIs; Cyd Fukushima 1-2, 2 runs; Ryen Abe 2 runs.

BIIF

Varsity

At Wong Stadium

KS-Hawaii 2, Konawaena 0

W—Dylan Hanson. L—Kahiau Rivera.

Leading hitters—KSH: Shiloh Santos 3-3, 2 RBIs; Dominic Christensen 2-4, 1 run.

Softball

ILH

Varsity I

At Ala Wai Park Field 2

Kamehameha 9, Iolani 4

W—Kiani-Taylor Soller. L—Kiara Baba.

Leading hitters—KSK: Jewels Hanawahine 2-4, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 HR; Daylee Williams 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Kezia Lucas 1-2, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Miquela Leopoldo 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI. IOL: Hunter Salausa-Galletes 2-3, 1 RBI; Lexi Muramoto 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI.

Varsity II

At Sand Island

Damien 8, Sacred Hearts 7, 10 inn.

W—Shelby Baguio. L—D. Tautofi.

Leading hitters—DMS: Kaiya Miller 6-6, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Kylie Garcia 4-5, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Kalia Kalama-Bajet 2-4, 2 run, 1 RBI; Alana Keao 1-5, 1 run, 1 RBI. SHA: B. Tadaki 1-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs; J. Heresa 1-6, 1 run, 2 RBIs; P. Beebe 2-6, 1 RBI.

OIA

Varsity

At Waipahu

Waipahu 15, McKinley 11

W—Ryanne Yoshimura. L—Brandie Pahia-Obra.

Leading hitters—MCK: Jaena Grace Velasco 3-4, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Brandie Pahia-Obra 2-3, 1 run, 4 RBIs; Natalia Nieves 3 RBIs. WAIP: Jenica Ronduen 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Avhenlee Contado 2-5, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Ryanne Yoshimura 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBIs; Kendalyn Cordeiro-Felise 2-3, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Chloe Sercena 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Marion Nelson 2-5, 2 runs, 1 RBIs; Izabella Burmudez 1-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

At Radford

Radford 18, Waialua 8, 5 inn.

W—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro. L—Aika Guzman.

Leading hitters—WLUA: Alexis Quick 3-3, 2 runs, 6 RBIs, 2 HRs; Chloe Bumanglag 1-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI. RAD: Sophia Avin 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 HR; Emily Anderson 3-4, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro 1-1, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Audrey Hoffman 1-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Niueni Elisara 1-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Olena Umetsu 2-2, 1 run.

MIL

Varsity

At Patsy Mink Field

Baldwin 11, King Kekaulike 7

W—Lauren Otsubo. L—Hulali Williams.

Leading hitters—KKE: Kola Edlao 2-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Nai Kualaau-Abbey 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI. BAL: Shaileah Brown 2-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Felicia Tanno 1-3, 3 RBIs; Briana Maio-Silva 1-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jasmyn Yoshikawa 1-3, 2 runs; Lahela Painter 1-5, 2 runs.