Letter: Ala Moana park ponds need to be cleaned up

As one walks around Ala Moana Regional Park, it is very apparent that the Japanese and Hawaiian ponds are less than elegant. One example is the constant debris that clutters the darkened shoreline of the Hawaiian pond. Surely the city has a plan that reflects the beauty of Hawaiian and Japanese landscaping. Perhaps genki balls can help clean up the water in both ponds.

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

