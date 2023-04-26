comscore Letter: Ala Moana park ponds need to be cleaned up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ala Moana park ponds need to be cleaned up

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As one walks around Ala Moana Regional Park, it is very apparent that the Japanese and Hawaiian ponds are less than elegant. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Tokuda wrong about men in women’s sports

Scroll Up