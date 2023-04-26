Editorial | Letters Letter: Ala Moana park ponds need to be cleaned up Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As one walks around Ala Moana Regional Park, it is very apparent that the Japanese and Hawaiian ponds are less than elegant. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As one walks around Ala Moana Regional Park, it is very apparent that the Japanese and Hawaiian ponds are less than elegant. One example is the constant debris that clutters the darkened shoreline of the Hawaiian pond. Surely the city has a plan that reflects the beauty of Hawaiian and Japanese landscaping. Perhaps genki balls can help clean up the water in both ponds. Russell Stephen Pang Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Tokuda wrong about men in women’s sports