Letter: Elections chief fails to follow vote audit rules

You should have no confidence in Hawaii’s voting. I watched the elections commission meeting recently. At least five testifiers said that the state’s chief elections officer, Scott Nago, should be removed from his position for willfully refusing (for at least the last two elections), to provide cast vote records or to do the 10% paper audits, both required by state law. It went to court. The judge said it wouldn’t have made a difference in the outcome, so threw it out. How do they know it wouldn’t have made a difference if they didn’t look?

To rub salt in the wound, House Bill 132 was introduced this legislative session. It would have exempted the state Office of Elections from doing paper audits. Thankfully, it did not pass. At a recent elections commission meeting, more than 100 people opposed the bill. The only testimony in favor came from — wait for it — Scott Nago.

Michelle “Mikie” Kerr

Waikoloa, Hawaii island

