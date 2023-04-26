Letter: Hawaii should be site of nation’s space launches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The SpaceX Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, launches from Texas. Why can’t the Starship launch from Hawaii?

Hawaii is the closest state to the equator. The Earth spins the fastest at the equator going more than 1,000 miles per hour. This acts like a slingshot catapulting rockets into space. Rockets would reach escape velocity much faster than anywhere else on Earth.

Hawaii, with its year-round clear skies, would make a perfect place to launch rockets. From national defense to space exploration to space tourism, space is indeed “the final frontier.”

Will Hawaii be a part of this new frontier or will we continue to be mired in tourism? Is transitioning to “tourism management” the best we can do? We don’t need a Hawaii Tourism Authority. We need a Hawaii Space Authority.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

