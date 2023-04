Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a multiyear super El Nino begins, NOAA sea surface temperatures already are the highest ever recorded. Its latest Mauna Loa CO2 daily average was the highest ever recorded, 424 ppm. With life-threatening temperatures in South Asia later this year or next, we will see strong cyclones. Feedback loops out of our control are beginning. The next five years will make it clear where we are heading.

My background/graduate degree is in freshwater ecosystems, not an institute staffed by retired businessmen soft-selling liquefied natural gas or biofuel and residential growth, while casting doubt on other energy sources (“Speak up now on clean-energy grid plan,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 19).

The sad truth is this island is well past its carrying capacity. Stop the sprawl, retrofit what exists. Growth must stop, and energy use by everyone must be reduced. There is no magic bullet for worldwide carbon removal on the horizon.

Our local and federal politicians are failing us. They are beholden to their big-money donors and addicted to the word “growth.”

Tod Hale

Aiea

