The controversy over the departures of Bishop Museum CEO Melanie Ide and two other museum executives in January appears to be cooling.

The state attorney general’s office declined to take action on a complaint against the museum’s board of directors, saying its investigation found no financial mismanagement or wrongdoing. The complaint alleged that the board, in removing the three, overstepped its authority and breached its fiduciary duties, causing harm to the museum.

Now it is incumbent on the new CEO, Dee Jay Mailer, and the board to clear away any remaining clouds with effective, trustworthy management of the venerable institution.