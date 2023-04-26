comscore Central Pacific boosts quarterly deposits amid mainland bank failures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Central Pacific boosts quarterly deposits amid mainland bank failures

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Central Pacific Bank’s main branch at 220 S. King St.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. weathered what it called a “challenging operating environment” and said ahead of today’s earnings results that its deposits during the first quarter increased by $150 million from March 10 when Silicon Valley Bank, and then later Signature Bank, collapsed. Read more

