The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified the hiker who died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency and tumbling about 40 feet down Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua as Samuel Richardson, 66, of Maryland.

The cause of death is still pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a 911 call for an injured hiker on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail just before 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said Richardson suffered an undisclosed medical emergency while hiking and tumbled about 40 feet down the trail. Bystanders rendered aid to Richardson until firefighters arrived.

The Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter took him to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead.

Richardson traveled to Hawaii with his wife and daughter for vacation.

What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation turned into tragedy, said President and Chief Executive Officer Jessica Lani Rich of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii. The nonprofit organization is providing assistance to the Richardson family.

The accident occurred on Richardson’s daughter’s 30th birthday.

In a statement Tuesday, Richardson’s wife, Arlene Richardson, and daughter, Samantha, said, “The sudden death of a dynamic, gregarious, unconditionally loving spirit sends shock waves near and far as much as his unforgettable impact on people.”

The Richardson family is grateful for the overflowing support from the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii as well as first responders and other hikers who rendered aid to Richardson on the trail. They are also thankful to Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club’s management and staff, Borthwick Mortuary and many others who comforted the family.

“Through the people of HI we have met along this devastating path, we have truly learned and was shrouded in the Aloha spirit. Thank you all for your awesome hospitality, kindness and humanity,” the family said.