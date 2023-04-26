Kokua Line: How long do I have to pay red-light ticket?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I got a red-light ticket in the mail, which I picked up from the post office because my mail was being held while I was on vacation. This offense occurred weeks ago, while I was out of town. Auwe!

Answer: Kokua Line continues to field complaints about the fact that tickets generated by Honolulu’s traffic cameras are issued in the name of the vehicle’s registered owner, regardless of who was driving the car caught on camera running a red light. If the vehicle is owned by more than one person, the ticket goes to the first listed owner, the state Department of Transportation has said.

“Failure by the registered owner of the vehicle to address a citation will result in a default judgment and the citation will be sent to collections and a hold will be placed on vehicle registration,” according to the DOT website, which says tickets can be paid online, by phone, by mail or in person at any district court. Payment is due within 21 calendar days of the ticket’s issuance.

Q: Can a teenager take themselves to the road test since they have a permit?

A: No. Anyone scheduled to take a behind-the-wheel road test to obtain a Hawaii driver’s license must be accompanied to their appointment by a licensed driver who is 21 or older, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. That person must be present when the applicant is called for their test and must remain at the road test office for the duration of the process, it says.

Q: What are the names of all the passenger cruise ships that regularly arrive in Honolulu Harbor? I recognize some, like Pride of America (Saturdays), which appears in the Ship Ahoy! listing. But am wondering about others, such as the Norwegian Spirit (Monday)?

A: The Pride of America is the only ship that makes a weekly Honolulu port call, according to hawaii.portcall.com, which lists vessel traffic. The Norwegian Spirit is the next most frequent visitor, but not on a weekly basis, although it was in port Monday, as you noted. It is scheduled to stop in Honolulu five more times this year, according to the yearly cruise schedule posted on the website.

More than 20 other cruise ships are scheduled to make one or more Honolulu port calls through the end of the year. You can see the ship names and their arrival dates on the website; click on the “Cruise Schedule.”

As you noted, Honolulu Harbor’s cruise ship arrivals and departures are published in Ship Ahoy!, which is part of the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser’s business report.

Q: Is Shift and Save just a new name? HECO already has time-of-use rates.

A: No. Hawaiian Electric’s most recent Residential Interim Time-of-Use rate schedule closed to new enrollments effective Oct. 31, according to the company’s website. Those customers won’t be included in the new TOU pilot program, called Shift and Save, which is scheduled to begin July 1.

Q: If I have TSA PreCheck but my kids don’t, will I be able to bring them through the expedited airport security lane with me?

A: Yes, if they are 12 and younger, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

Auwe to parents who push their kiddoes in strollers at the same time looking at their smartphones. Auwe to those on bicycles, electric skateboards, scooters and unicycles who look at their smartphones more than where they’re going. Auwe to those who walk their dogs while looking more at their smartphones than their pet. Are you all out of your minds? Do you know how ridiculous you look? Do you not know how dangerous it is? Phones are getting smarter and people are getting dumber! — Signed, Dumbfounded

A big mahalo to the kind soul who noticed the cellphone I had misplaced at Kaimana Beach a few days ago and turned it in to the front desk at the hotel. — A reader

