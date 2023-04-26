Oahu’s only public shooting range to reopen
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rifle section of range.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The rifle section of Koko Head Shooting Range is seen Tuesday. The newly revamped complex will reopen Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke to the media Tuesday during a tour of the Koko Head Shooting Range. The range has undergone repairs and health and safety improvements.
