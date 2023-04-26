comscore Oahu’s only public shooting range to reopen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu’s only public shooting range to reopen

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  Rifle section of range.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rifle section of range.

  The rifle section of Koko Head Shooting Range is seen Tuesday. The newly revamped complex will reopen Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The rifle section of Koko Head Shooting Range is seen Tuesday. The newly revamped complex will reopen Saturday.

  Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke to the media Tuesday during a tour of the Koko Head Shooting Range. The range has undergone repairs and health and safety improvements.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke to the media Tuesday during a tour of the Koko Head Shooting Range. The range has undergone repairs and health and safety improvements.

The Koko Head Shooting Complex, closed for months for renovations, repairs and health and safety improvements, echoed with gunfire this week as the island’s only free, city-run firing range is set to officially reopen to the public Saturday. Read more

