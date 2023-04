Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CyberHawaii, an information sharing and analysis nonprofit organization, has appointed Albert “Al” Ogata as its first chief executive officer, effective June 12. Ogata has more than 40 years of experience in technology, information systems, risk management, compliance and operations. Prior to joining CyberHawaii, Ogata was chief operating, technology and compliance officer at Hawaii Health Information Exchange. He also held several positions at Hawaii Medical Service Association, including assistant vice president of information security and emergency response services, chief information security office and director of information protection and privacy.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.