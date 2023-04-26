comscore Kamehameha king of ILH baseball for first time since 2006 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha king of ILH baseball for first time since 2006

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kamehameha baseball team rushed the mound to celebrate with pitcher Greyson Osbun after the Warriors beat Saint Louis to capture the ILH crown Tuesday at Central Oahu Regional Park,

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Kamehameha baseball team rushed the mound to celebrate with pitcher Greyson Osbun after the Warriors beat Saint Louis to capture the ILH crown Tuesday at Central Oahu Regional Park,

Playing its best game in the biggest moment, No. 3 Kamehameha won its first ILH baseball championship since before many of the kids on the team were born. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha outslugs ‘Iolani to capture ILH softball title

Scroll Up