Kamehameha ends Punahou’s ILH water polo dynasty

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kamehameha girls water polo team pooed with a Hawaiian flag after defeating Punahou during the ILH championship at Kamehameha Schools on Tuesday.

Leinaala Wong scored three goals and senior goalie Kahala Neumann amassed 10 saves as Kamehameha stunned Punahou 7-4 to capture the ILH girls water polo championship on Tuesday. Read more

