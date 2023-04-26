comscore Thelle and Wade go back to back with major Big West honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Thelle and Wade go back to back with major Big West honors

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlie Wade, above, was selected unamiously as the Coach of the Year.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Charlie Wade, above, was selected unamiously as the Coach of the Year.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle waved to fans while holding his senior plaque after a volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on April 16. Thelle repeated as Big West Player of the Year.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle waved to fans while holding his senior plaque after a volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on April 16. Thelle repeated as Big West Player of the Year.

Two of Hawaii’s leaders in back-to-back Big West men’s volleyball championships repeated as recipients of the conference’s major awards on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha outslugs ‘Iolani to capture ILH softball title
Next Story
Television and radio – April 26, 2023

Scroll Up