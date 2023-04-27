TSA stops man with knife taped above ankle at Honolulu airport

A collapsible baton, butterfly knife, and knife concealed inside a comb.

These are the prohibited, carry-on items that Transportation Security Administration officers recently intercepted during routine screening at the security checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu before passengers board their flights.

At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, TSA said officers first spotted a club-like item in a carry-on bag during X-ray screening. The bag belonged to a man ticketed for travel from Honolulu to Hilo.

After conducting a bag search, officers found a collapsible baton, and then a knife concealed inside a comb.

The traveler himself was then screened through a body scanner, which alerted, and officers discovered a butterfly knife taped above his inner left ankle. The Hawaii State Sheriffs cited the man, and TSA confiscated the prohibited items.

These interceptions came just about a week after TSA officers intercepted a ceramic knife during routine screening at Kahului International Airport on Maui.

Officers found the knife last Tuesday inside a cluttered, carry-on bag of another male traveler heading to San Francisco.

The traveler was told that he could check the knife into his luggage, and said he would do so before returning to be re-screened. But then officers discovered the same ceramic knife in the man’s waistband.

TSA said it will review the circumstances of each incident and levy civil penalties against the travelers.

TSA reminds passengers to be aware of the contents of their carry-on bag prior to arriving at the security checkpoint. Knives are allowed in checked-in luggage but should be sheathed or securely wrapped.

To check what items are allowed in carry-on bags, visit www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring or send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA at 275-872.