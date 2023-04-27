comscore Letter: Tarnas should have heard blood-alcohol bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Tarnas should have heard blood-alcohol bill

I am writing to express my deep concern over the recent decision by state Rep. David Tarnas to decline a hearing on Senate Bill 160, which would lower the blood alcohol-level threshold for drunk driving from .08 to .05. Read more

