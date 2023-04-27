Letter: Tarnas should have heard blood-alcohol bill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am writing to express my deep concern over the recent decision by state Rep. David Tarnas to decline a hearing on Senate Bill 160, which would lower the blood alcohol-level threshold for drunk driving from .08 to .05. Read more

Despite overwhelming evidence from experts across the country and Hawaii citizens, Tarnas chose to delay action until next year because he needs “more information.”

How many more lives will be lost while he thinks about this proven solution? This coming year, as he “thinks,” we will have more DUI-related crashes, more deaths, more injuries, more suffering. Perhaps Tarnas will meet with the families of new DUI victims and explain how he needed more information. Somehow, I doubt it.

I encourage everyone to ask Tarnas for the real reason he would not allow a hearing on the bill.

In the meantime, pray neither you nor a loved one or friend gets hit by a drunken driver this coming year.

Michael Sparks

Kihei

