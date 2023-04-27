Letter: Williamson worthy challenger to Biden

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding The New York Times article by Shane Goldmacher (“Democrats drop reservations, embrace Biden,” Star-Advertiser, April 25), I guess we should all find it comforting that the Democratic establishment has decided for us that there’s only one electable ticket: Biden/Harris. Read more

Regarding The New York Times article by Shane Goldmacher (“Democrats drop reservations, embrace Biden,” Star-Advertiser, April 25), I guess we should all find it comforting that the Democratic establishment has decided for us that there’s only one electable ticket: Biden/Harris.

The fact is that polling indicates, even among the most devoted in the party, that a majority of Democratic voters are less than thrilled — or downright nervous — about reelecting an octogenarian for president and a vice president of questionable competence and popularity who would then be just a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

And though the reporter derisively claimed that Marianne Williamson’s campaign during the 2020 cycle was “an asterisk,” she has polled as high as 14% in many swing states. Shouldn’t she have the right to debate the incumbent and let the American people decide for ourselves? The next president should at least be able to stand on a stage and advocate and defend his or her positions in some kind of forum.

J. Scott Janusch

Punchbowl

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter