An important, needed conversation has been started on the future of the Marine Corps’ Puuloa Range Training Facility. The Marines have been using the Ewa Beach range since the early 1900s, but times have changed — bringing public safety concerns due to growing development of the area, which now includes plans for 600 homes for Native Hawaiians nearby; plus possible environmental concerns of lead exposure and noise complaints.

But the range also is where 7,000 Hawaii-based Marines undergo annual rifle qualifications for sniper training. Now that the state House has passed a resolution asking for relocation of live-fire training from the facility, expect discussions to intensify.