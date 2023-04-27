comscore ‘Ambitious’ proposal would transfer 94K acres of agricultural land this year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Ambitious’ proposal would transfer 94K acres of agricultural land this year

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

After a 20-year standstill over more than 110,000 acres of Hawaii agricultural land, two state departments have revealed an “ambitious” plan to distribute that land by the end of the year. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Zuttermeister, Abe, Chun and Porter

Scroll Up