Commission adopts pay raises for city leaders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Commission adopts pay raises for city leaders

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

The Honolulu Salary Commission voted 5-1 Tuesday to adopt pay increases of 12.56% for the city’s mayor and department heads and a more than 64% pay bump to members of the City Council for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Read more

