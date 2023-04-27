comscore Hawaii House and Senate leaders agree on state budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii House and Senate leaders agree on state budget

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

State House and Senate negotiators have unanimously approved a budget — pending full approval by both chambers — aimed at key priorities including early childhood education, homelessness, housing, adding more nurses and shoring up neighbor island and rural hospitals. Read more

