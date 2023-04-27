comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority left out of state budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority left out of state budget

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

State lawmakers approved $64 million for the state-owned Hawai‘i Convention Center to fix its leaky roof, but left operational funding for the center and for the Hawaii Tourism Authority out of the final version of the state budget measure House Bill 300 CD1, which was approved Tuesday by conferees, and will head to both chambers for a final vote before it is sent to Gov. Josh Green for consideration. Read more

